CARE home residents suffering from dementia will enjoy some nostalgia at a 1960s-themed event.

Across the weekend of March 22, residents at Corner Lodge Care Home, in Jaywick, will be transported back to the swinging Sixties.

Staff will host the event as part of World Rocks Against Dementia.

Residents can enjoy memorabilia from the era, a 1960s movie night complete with popcorn and candy floss and an Elvis impersonator.

A spokesman for Corner Lodge said: “When asked, lots of residents at our specialist dementia care home said they were fed up of talking about the war, as most of them could not really remember where they were or what happened.

“But when asked about the 1960s, a lot of their faces lit up as they recalled the big hairdos, flower power and peace and love.

“Some residents recalled the 1966 World Cup final, when England won.

“Talking about the 1960s sparked some great conversations with our residents here, so our activities co-ordinator Hannah decided to host this special event.”