CLACTON MP Giles Watling has welcomed new performance measures after lambasting an “appalling” telephone queuing system.

Mr Watling last year contacted the health watchdog over “unacceptable” waiting times for appointments at Anglian Community Enterprise run surgeries.

Mr Watling said he has now held “productive talks” about healthcare improvements with North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group’s new accountable officer Dr Ed Garrett.

“Following almost a year of work, I am glad to see new performance measures being imposed and new investments being made to ensure greater GP capacity,” he said.