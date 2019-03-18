A MUM is dusting off her trainers to raise funds for St Helena Hospice after her friend was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Kate Deyn, from Brightlingsea, is running the London Marathon in aid of the hospice.

She was inspired to take on the 26.2 mile challenge after her friend was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer last summer.

She wants to raise as much money as possible for the hospice which provides essential support for patients with life-limiting conditions and their families.

Mum-of-two Kate, 41, said: “It was a real wake up call for me when my friend was diagnosed. She is a similar age to me and she’s a mum too, it was just so close to home.

“It really did make a massive difference, it totally inspired me and it’s definitely my motivation for running.”

She has taken part in the London Marathon before, as well as the Edinburgh Marathon and training is going well.

She said: “I am up to 20 miles at the moment, I have been really going for it and training like mad.

“I’m really excited, I’m just nervous about injury as I just want to get there and complete it.

“I’m so geared up for it, I can’t wait. The atmosphere in London is just amazing.”

Kate, who works in finance at Essex University, has roped in her brother Tom Hunter to help reach her £2,000 target.

Tom, also known as Tomfoolery, is a well-established children’s entertainer.

Tom will be performing a one-off show at the Brightlingsea Community Centre on April 9 at 11am.

Tickets are £4 for children and £2 for adults, and are available from Spirals shop in Victoria Place, Brightlingsea.

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/kate-deyn2.