A CAT that was at risk of getting cancer after spending its entire life outside is in need of a new home.

The Tendring branch of Cats Protection is appealing for help to rehome five-year-old Nancy.

The white and tabby female needed an operation to remove its ear tips after showing signs of pre-cancerous cells.

Jenny Edwards, from Tendring Cats Protection, said the charity is now hunting to find a home for the cat.

She said: “Nancy had been living outside in a garden for her whole life.

“Her previous owner did not allow her into the house.

“Consequently, her white ear tips were showing signs of pre-cancerous cells because of continuous exposure to the sun.

“Our vet recommended removing the tips in order to save the remainder of her ears, so Nancy had the operation.”

Jenny added: “She has now fully recovered and this sweet and gentle cat is now looking for a new caring owner to give her the love and attention she has missed out on for years.”

Anyone who can offer Nancy a loving home is asked to call Tendring Cats Protection on 01255 744014.