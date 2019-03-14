A MAN has appeared in court charged with a string of child sex offences.

Kevin Saitta was not asked to enter pleas to charges of rape of a girl under the age of 13, sexual touching, taking indecent photographs and inciting a girl to take part in sexual activity when he appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

The 53-year-old was remanded in custody until a plea and trial preparation hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on April 9.

Lucy Miller, prosecuting, told the court it was likely face further charges would be levelled at Saitta by the time of the hearing.

The court heard Saitta has been suspended from his employment at Tendring Technology College in Frinton.

Saitta, of Labumum Crescent, Kirby Cross, applied for bail but it was refused by magistrates.