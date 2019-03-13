By David Needham

Monday evening saw the final performance of Clacton Arts and Lits season with a visit from the UK Gospel Choir.

This talented group of young singers and musicians have entertained audiences around Europe for the last decade.

They brought to the Princes Theatre a unique blend of gospel singing with their own individual take on other musical styles.

The enthusiastic versatility of the group was demonstrated as they moved effortlessly from classic Beatles hits through soul and reggae to a wonderful acapella version of one of Adele’s latest hits.

Traditional gospel songs were clearly enjoyed by the audience and all musical tastes were catered for in the eclectic mix provided by the choir.

Arts and Lits Society members are now looking forward to October and the start of a new seasons entertainment of music and talks.