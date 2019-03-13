A MOTHER and daughter have turned their back garden into a safe haven for abandoned horses.

Rachel Woods and mum Sandra, from Walton, have always been lovers of horses and Sandra has owned them since she was in her teens.

About six years ago they rescued a horse which was due to be sold and was in a bad way.

Ever since, they have been saving injured or abandoned horses and keeping them in a field behind their house in Kirby Road.

They now have 51 ponies on their books at Silver Clouds Stables.

Sandra said: “We rehome the ponies on a loan basis, so they still belong to us and still have homes for life with us.

“We have about 13 living here with us at the moment and the rest have long-term homes.

“If people can no longer look after them, we will take them back.”

The family cares for the ponies and pays for their microchips, vet checks, castration, worming and any other healthcare they need.

Both Rachel and Sandra work as carers when they are not looking after the horses, which helps pay for their treatment.

The family is also fundraising to help pay for vet bills for the newest additions.

Visit gofundme.com/silver-cloud-stables-5month-old-colt.