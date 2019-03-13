BRAINBOXES helped to raise more than £450 for Clacton Carnival's chosen charities.

The carnival association called for the help of Clacton Lions to run the fundraiser due to a lack of helpers this year.

Nicky Freeman, from Clacton Carnival Association, said: "We would like to say a big thank you to Clacton Lions Club for taking over the running of the carnival quiz last Friday.

"Our committee has become so small that we do not have the energetic members to set up and put away all the tables and chairs so we asked the Lions for their help and they agreed to help us as part of their quiz programme.

"We all enjoyed a great evening and £452.70 was raised for Carnival Charities and the winning team was The Flying Piglets."

Carnival queen Kimberley Sears and princess Megan Shepherd sold raffle tickets as part of the final duty of their year in office.

The carnival association last month announced that there will not be carnival queens or princesses this summer, due to a lack of volunteers yo take on the "onerous" task of appointing a carnival court.

Due to a lack of committee members, some events are also being withdrawn and others moved to a different day.

The sandcastle competition will not take place this summer and the fancy dress competition will move to the afternoon of the street procession.