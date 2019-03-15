PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle were left deeply touched by a handcrafted book signed by nursery pupils to mark the Royal wedding.

Youngsters at Oakwood Infant and Nursery School, in Clacton, were delighted to receive a special thank you message from the couple.

During the week of the wedding, the children paid tribute to the pair by enjoying an American-themed dinner and a typical British roast.

Debra Fairhead, catering manager at the school, put on the dinners to celebrate former actress Meghan Markle’s United States heritage.

On the day before the wedding, the youngsters enjoyed a special picnic, cheering on imitators of the Royal couple and waving British flags.

Mrs Fairhead said: “We were so excited to receive the letter from the palace. It was a fantastic experience for the children to celebrate this important event and learn about the heritage of the royal family.”