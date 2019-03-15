A LEADING Tendring inspector insists the district is a safe place to live and argues the police are well equipped to handle knife crime.

Inspector Darren Deex, of Tendring’s Community Policing Team, said a crackdown targeted specifically at knife-related crime will focus on education, enforcement and prevention.

He also pointed to figures which show violent crime has fallen over the past year.

“Tendring is a safe district in a safe county,” he said.

“In the year to January incidents of violence with injury fell by more than four percent, bucking the nationwide and countywide trend.

“It means fewer than ten people per 1,000 who live in the district were victims of violent crime.

“Around a third of all violent crime in Essex is domestic related, roughly a third is related to the night-time economy and about a third is related to gangs or drugs.

“This means members of the public are really unlikely to become a victim of violent crime.”

The overall number of police officers in England and Wales fell by more than 20,000 between March 2010 and March 2018.

But Essex is set to see a boost in police numbers thanks to a council tax rise.

The extra money will be spent on 215 additional officers on top of the 150 recruited in 2018.

Insp Deex added: “Our priorities remain on violent crime, vulnerable people, doing more for victims and crucially a more visible presence across the county.

“That’s why we are increasing the number of police officers making Essex safer.

“We also have the fastest growing Special Constabulary of any metropolitan police force.”