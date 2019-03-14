AN entertaining evening of wrestling raised hundreds of pounds to help a brave toddler who has had a lifesaving bone marrow transplant.

The ORW wrestling group, based in Clacton, hosted the event to support little Reggie Toms, aged two, who is coping with ultra-rare Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome. He underwent several rounds of chemotherapy before receiving a complex bone marrow transplant.

Parents Lionel and Charlotte Toms reached out for help in order to be there for their son during his three-month stay in hospital.

The event, held last month at Coppins Hall Community Centre, Clacton, raised just under £500.

Organiser Tom Smith said: “Wrestler Sandy Jack had his head shaved in the middle of the ring as he lost his match and that was the forfeit.

“It was a nice result, I think.”