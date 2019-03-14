A FILM and theatre legend is set to appear on stage in Frinton this spring as part of a special tour to mark his 80th birthday.

Frinton Summer Theatre has announced that Sir Ian McKellen will be bringing his solo show to The McGrigor Hall, in Fourth Avenue, in April.

The show will be a massive boost for the repertory theatre as the celebrated thespian will be donating profits and his wage from each of the shows on the 80-date tour to the venues.

Clive Brill, producer and artistic director of Frinton Summer Theatre, said: “I read about the tour first and as I have worked with him a few times, I asked Sir Ian to include Frinton.

“He graciously acknowledged us and accepted to do it within a week.

“It is such an amazing thing he is doing as he isn’t charging anything.

“This will be our biggest ever fundraising opportunity.

“We start every season with nothing in the bank, but this time we will start with a few thousand.

“We have practically sold out already - it’s going to be a really great help for us.

“Sir Ian makes a point of meeting all the ushers beforehand and hands out buckets for them to shake – he even marches through the audience making sure everyone donates.

“Sir Ian is probably one of the most iconic actors right now and is one of the most recognisable faces on the planet because of his film work.

“He will be doing a bit of Shakespeare, bits from his films and even his Widow Twankey from when he was in panto, as well as taking us through his career.

“It is just incredible that he is coming to Frinton.”

The show called ‘Ian McKellen on Stage: Tolkien, Shakespeare and You!’ takes place on Tuesday, April 16, at 7.30pm.

The show starts with Gandalf and will probably end with an invitation to act with him on stage.

Sir Ian is a stalwart of the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre.

He has achieved worldwide fame for his film roles, which have included Magneto in the X-Men films and Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies.

Tickets for Ian McKellen on Stage cost £30 and £40 and were exclusively on sale to the Friends of Frinton Theatre.

Any remaining tickets will be on sale at Caxton Books, in Connaught Avenue, Frinton.