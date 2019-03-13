Home hunters can catch a glimpse of these plush new homes and cottages this weekend.

Visitors will be able to visit the new Notley Grange development in Black Notley from 10am until 5pm on Saturday, March 16.

Potential buyers will be able to ask questions and can find out more about Help to Buy and Part Exchange schemes.

Sales boss at Crest-Nicholson, Annette Cole, said: “Whether you are a first-time buyer, second stepper or downsizer, buying a new home is a significant milestone in a person’s life and one which can often feel like daunting process.

‘‘Our home-buyers event on Saturday will allow potential purchasers to ask any questions they might have and receive independent advice from a financial advisor, hopefully assisting with relieving some of the stresses associated with a new home purchase.’’

Visit crestnicholson.com/developments/notley-grange for more information.