A PRIZE-WINNING PROJECT striving to address the ever-swelling issue of ocean pollution has been shortlisted in a major engineering competition.

‘The Sanitary Shark’ is the sea-cleansing brainchild of four Felsted Prep School girls, Freya Perry, Grace Boroughs, Ava Readman and Anna White.

The cleverly designed contraption, which floats on water and is powered by solar panels and a motor, collects plastic waste products from the ocean using a net.

It even features a loud buzzer to warn away fish in order to prevent them from getting caught.

The girls’ invention has now been nominated as a National Finalist in the Talent 2030 Engineering competition, which aims to encourage more women into pursuing careers in manufacturing and engineering.

The four innovators will also present ‘The Sanitary Shark’ at the National Big Bang fair in Birmingham, which starts tomorrow and runs until March 16.

Mrs Christina Bury, Director of Learning and Teacher of Science at Felsted Prep said: "These pupils have really challenged themselves through these thought provoking, real world STEM projects. Their passion, energy and enthusiasm to make a difference is inspiring."

During research for the project, the Dunmow-based pupils also discovered that a single sanitary towel can contain the same amount of plastic as four plastic bags and the average women throws away over 10,000 sanitary products during their lifetime.