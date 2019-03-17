A controversial comedian will provide the laughs when he returns to the Braintree Arts Theatre next month with his popular comedy club night.

Lee Hurst, who featured as a panellist on the sports quiz show They Think It’s All Over throughout the 1990s, first hosted The Local Comedy Club last October.

After a side-splitting reception, he has decided to return on April 6th alongside three stand-up comedians he has personally picked from the UK circuit.

These include Canadian Bobby Mair, the anecdotal Gerry K, and the quick-firing Kevin Shepherd.

Speaking about the show, 55-year-old Lee said:

‘‘There is a compere with 3 comedians and 2 intervals.

‘‘As the compere, I open the show with crowd work and, as a consequence, circumstances determine where I go material and subject wise. That's what makes it so much fun for me.’’

Lee’s slot at the Braintree Arts Theatre came about after his previous tours brought him to the Essex town.

‘‘I approached the theatre about bringing my Local Comedy Club night to it and this is now the second of these nights I have put on here. I started them off in Kent and now have 11 venues currently in Essex, Kent and East Sussex. Some people in some towns have been to every show I've done.’’

Lee is also the founder and owner of the Backyard Comedy Club in Bethnal Green, London and has appeared on popular shows such as Have I Got News For You?, Salvage Squad and Saturday Live.

Early Bird tickets are available for £12 until March 30. After this date, standard tickets are £14.

To book tickets, head to www.leehurst.com