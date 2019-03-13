A Star Wars outfit for children has been recalled after it was found to be flammable.

The Stormtrooper outfit, being sold under the name Executioner Trooper, was made in China.

An alert was issued via the European Commission's Rapid Alert System about the product.

The alert said: "The fancy-dress costume is easily flammable and the flame propagation is too high.

"If it catches fire, the child could suffer burns.

"The product does not comply with the requirements of the Toy Safety Directive and the relevant European standard EN 71-2."

It has now been withdrawn from sale.

The outfit is Item No 640110 and the batch information is Code: 8 83028 23993, Lot No 7045.

Which? warned the product has still been found on sale.

They offered the following safety advice:

If you’ve bought this Star Wars outfit, you should Stop your child from wearing or playing with it.

Confirm whether it’s the recalled outfit by looking out for item number 640110 and batch code ‘Lot No 7045’. You should be able to check both these numbers on the label and on the packaging.

If you bought it from eBay marketplace, check your email inbox and your junk mail box to see if you’ve received an email from the seller providing details on receiving a refund. If you got it from another source and haven’t received any communications you’re still entitled to a refund.

Any terms and conditions that say you must cover the cost of returning an item don’t apply where the goods being returned are faulty.

You must notify the retailer of your wish to cancel and return the goods – by email, for example. As well as the cost of the costume, you should be refunded the delivery cost you paid to get it sent to you.

