Commuters across Essex are facing delays after trains were affected by a signalling fault.

All lines have reopened following the problem at Shenfield but problems continue.

Train services running through this station are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Disruption is expected until 6pm.

It is affecting services from Norwich, Ipswich, Colchester, Clacton, Braintree and Southend Vic to and from London.

A message on Greater Anglia's website said: "Due to an earlier signal system fault at Shenfield, all services running through this station will be disrupted.

"Network Rail engineers have fixed the fault, services will be subject to delays cancellations and alterations whilst the service recovers.

"Greater Anglia tickets will be accepted on C2C services from London Fenchurch Street to Southend Central."