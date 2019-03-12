A FIRM has extended its partnership with a cricket club by signing up to be shirt sponsors.

Cloudfm, a facilities management company based in Colchester, is extending its partnership with Essex County Cricket club until 2023.

The firm has already worked with the club for two years but will now also have its branding on the Essex Eagles T20 and Specsavers County Championship shirts.

Jeff Dewing, Cloudfm’s co-founder and chief executive, said: “We’re delighted to be developing our partnership with Essex County Cricket Club. There are real synergies with our culture and the way we work, from the players’ dedication and commitment to their sport to the way they motivate others."

Derek Bowden, Essex Cricket chief executive, added: “The passion it has shown for Essex Cricket has been outstanding.”