STRONG winds are set to batter Essex over the next 24 hours as Storm Gareth is due to sweep the country.

The Met Office said Gareth will bring extreme winds of up to 90mph from Tuesday and into Wednesday.

A yellow weather warning has been extended to start at midday today and run until 3pm tomorrow.

Strong northwesterly winds are expected from 12.15am to 3pm on Wednesday, which could affect coastal routes and journey times.

In Colchester wind gusts of 38mph are expected today with gusts of up to 48mph forecast for tomorrow.

In coastal areas such as Clacton and Harwich wind gusts are expected to reach 45mph today and up to 48mph tomorrow.

Good morning. After a dry start to Tuesday, outbreaks of heavy rain arriving later this morning accompanied by South-Westerly winds gusting to 50mph. Winds ease for a time late afternoon/early evening before strengthening again overnight into Wednesday #StormGareth — Essex Weather (@EssexWeather) March 12, 2019

Basildon will see gusts of 40mph today and up to 46mph tomorrow.

Southend will see wind speeds of 45mph today and in the mid 40s tomorrow.

The Met Office state that some bus and train services will be affected, with some journeys taking longer.

There will be delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, with a possible risk of some short term loss of power and other services.

It also stated that it’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves.

The weather warning is in place for the majority of the UK, with the Met Office stating there could be short term power losses in some areas.