THE Gazette's digital marketing brand LOCALiQ is sponsoring a business exhibition at Colchester's Community Stadium.

Business East, which will offer networking opportunities and seminar theatre, will be held on Thursday from 10am to 4pm.

LOCALiQ and its digital marketing consultant Scott Hornsby will have a stand at the event.

As part of Newsquest Media Group, the UK’s leading local publisher, LOCALiQ gives companies access to a network of 200-plus news brands and publications, in print and online, an award-winning events division, recruitment platforms and a wide range of multimedia marketing solutions.

Business East is free to attend. Visit eventbrite to book.