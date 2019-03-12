A LIVID car owner has lashed out at the “disgusting” arsonists who torched his £3,500 dream Audi just weeks after he bought it.

Phil Turvey, 34, visited his mother in Boxted Avenue, Clacton, and parked his car outside her flat.

He awoke to the police banging on his door and went outside to find his beloved Audi A4 had been destroyed.

Mr Turvey, from Harwich, spent months trying to track down the exact make and model of Audi, eventually travelling to Waltham Abbey to purchase the car.

He carefully saved the £3,500 he needed to buy it, but has now been told it will be written off.

“I am livid and disgusted about this.

“My car has been totally written off and I only had it for three weeks.

“I was only visiting my mother for a few days with my daughters. I really relied on that car and had my baby seats in there, which I have also had to replace.”

The Audi was one of four vehicles set alight in the road in an arson spree.

Fire crews were first called out at 4.21am on February 26, after arsonists set a moped on fire.

At around 5.21am on February 28, firefighters were again called after Mr Turvey’s Audi and a nearby Ford Focus were torched.

At 4.37am on March 3, a Vauxhall Mokka, stolen in a house burglary, was found destroyed.

Mr Turvey, who works for Rose Builders, added: “I do get a bit worried about my mum living there.

“She is in her 60s and has a Suzuki on her drive.

“It is horrible. I work really hard for my money and saved up for this car.

“It took me ages to find the make and model with the right specifications.

“I’ve not only lost my car but two years no claims bonus.

“I hunted high and low to find that car.

“That morning I was woken up by the police banging on my door.

“I was so angry to find it like this, I started punching the bonnet.”

Anyone with information about the arson attacks can contact Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.