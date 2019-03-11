The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds on Wednesday.

People across Essex endured breezy weather across the weekend and the Met Office has warned there is more to come this week.

The warning will be in place from just after midnight until 3pm on Wednesday and covers the whole of the south of the country.

In north Essex and Colchester there could be gusts of wind of up to 50mph.

For much of the day the gusts of wind will be above 40mph with temperatures set to be about 10C.

The Met Office says people should expect bus and train services to be affected with some journeys taking longer than expected.

People driving a high sided vehicle should expect delays on exposed routes and bridges.

There will also be some short term power loss.

It is likely coastal routes and seafront areas will be affected by spray and large waves.

