A DRIVER was attacked before he had his car stolen from a car park.

Essex Police is appealing for information following the incident, which happened at the Brook Retail Park in London Road, Clacton.

The driver had been sat in his Vauxhall Astra at around 8.20pm last Tuesday when three men pulled up in a silver Vauxhall Vectra and attacked him.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was then forced to leave his vehicle, which was then driven off and stolen by the men.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after and later found the stolen Astra in Colchester Road Weeley.

Three men, aged 40, 33 and 18 were arrested in connection with the incident. They have since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact investigating officer PC Darren Buckingham at Clacton CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.