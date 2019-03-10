A WEATHER warning has been put in place for high winds in south Essex this week.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for wind on Wednesday.

Strong northwesterly winds are expected from 12.15am to 3pm, which could affect coastal routes and journey times.

The Met Office state that some bus and train services will be affected, with some journeys taking longer

There will be delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, with a possible risk of some short term loss of power and other services.

It also stated that it's likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves.

The weather warning is in place for all of southern and mid England, and Northern Island.

Southend Pier and businesses are closed today due to extreme winds.

The QE2 bridge at the Dartford Crossing on the M25 is also shut.