A MAN has been rushed to hospital with stab wounds after he was attacked by a gang of men.

Essex Police has launched an investigation into the incident, which occurred near the West Cliff Theatre in Edith Road, Clacton.

Officers were called to the scene around 1am this morning where they found a 21-year-old man being treated for stab wounds.

The victim had been walking with friends when two cars, believed to carrying up to seven men, pulled up at the side of the road.

The group approached the victim and began attacking him.

The victim was stabbed in the leg during the altercation and then rushed to hospital.

Officers say he will make a full recovery.

Detectives are now appealing for information about the stabbing, which they believe may be connected to an earlier incident near to the Moon and Starfish pub where a group of men were involved in an altercation.

Det Sgt Daniel Jeffries of Clacton CID said: "This was an extremely serious incident during which a young man was stabbed.

"Essex Police will not tolerate those who think it is acceptable to use weapons and commit violent crime.

"We are following numerous lines of enquiry and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about those involved - it is only luck that the victim did not receive more serious injuries."

Anyone with information should contact detectives at Clacton CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.