PIZZA lovers can bag enough food worth £40 for less than £15 this weekend.

Those wanting a feast of Domino's pizza can spend just £13.50 and get an order worth £40 today and tomorrow.

To make the most of this offer, people need to sign up or log into Quidco and order through the cashback site, then add the code 25SPRING to the order.

This will allow people to save more than £25.

The stacked offers are available today and tomorrow.

Here's the steps to take:

Sign-up to Quidco here

Click to visit our Takeaways category

Select the takeaway (in this case Domino's) you want and click through from Quidco

Order your takeaway as usual

Earn cashback bonus from Quidco

Withdraw to your bank, PayPayl or as vouchers

To make savings when ordering Domino's:

New Quidco customers ordering on Saturday March 9:

£40 spend with Domino’s for £13.50 after cashback

25% off code

= £30 spend after code

5% cashback

= £28.50 after cashback received

New member bonus

= £13.50 after cashback bonus received

£25 spend with Domino’s for £2.82 after cashback

25% off code

= £18.75 spend after code

5% cashback

= £17.82 after cashback received

New member bonus

= £2.82 after cashback bonus received

New Quidco customers order on Sunday March 10

£40 spend with Domino’s for £12 after cashback

25% off code

= £30 spend after code

10% cashback

= £27 after cashback received

New member bonus

= £12.00 after cashback bonus received

£25 spend with Domino’s for £1.88 after cashback

25% off code

= £18.75 spend after code

10% cashback

= £16.88 after cashback received

New member bonus

= £1.88 after cashback bonus received

Existing Quidco customers ordering on Saturday:

£40 spend with Domino’s for £28.50 after cashback

25% off code

= £30 spend after code

5% cashback

= £28.50 after cashback received

£25 spend with Domino’s for £17.82 after cashback

25% off code

= £18.75 spend after code

5% cashback

= £17.82 after cashback received

Existing Quidco customers order on Sunday:

£40 spend with Domino’s for £27 after cashback

25% off code

= £30 spend after code

10% cashback

= £27 after cashback received

£25 spend with Domino’s for £16.88 after cashback