A MAN died at a Clacton restaurant after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

Ambulance crews and officers with Essex Police were called to Toby Carvery, in Marine Parade West, at around 2.45pm on Thursday.

They responded to reports of a medical emergency inside the restaurant.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a man having a medical emergency at an address in Marine Parade West at around 2.45pm on March 7.

"We attended but, sadly, the man died at the scene.

"The death is not suspicious."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman added: "Several ambulances attended the Toby Carvery in Clacton yesterday afternoon following reports that a person was very unwell.

"The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.”

A Toby Carvery spokesman said: “Unfortunately a gentleman passed away whilst visiting the restaurant yesterday.

"The thoughts of the team are with his family and friends."