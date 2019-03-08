Today is International Women's Day.

So what is it and why do we mark it? We've put together this article to explain it all.

What is International Women's Day?

International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

International Women's Day has occurred for well over a century, with the first​ gathering in 1911 supported by more than a million people in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland.

Prior to this the​ Socialist Party of America, United Kingdom's Suffragists and Suffragettes, and further groups campaigned for women's equality.

International Women's Day is all about unity, celebration, reflection, advocacy and action - whatever that looks like globally at a local level.

No one government, NGO, charity, corporation, academic institution, women's network or media hub is solely responsible for International Women's Day.

What is the theme for 2019?

This year it is #BalanceforBetter.

The campaign runs all year long so it doesn't end on International Women's Day.

Balance is not a women's issue, it's a business issue.

The race is on for the gender-balanced boardroom, a gender-balanced government, gender-balanced media coverage, a gender-balance of employees, more gender-balance in wealth, gender-balanced sports coverage.

Gender balance is essential for economies and communities to thrive.

What colours signify International Women's Day?

Internationally, purple is a colour for symbolising women.

Historically the combination of purple, green and white to symbolise women's equality originated from the Women's Social and Political Union in the UK in 1908.

Purple signifies justice and dignity. Green symbolises hope. White represents purity, but is no longer used due to 'purity' being a controversial concept.

