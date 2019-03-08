A HOLIDAY resort including a glamping site for upmarket campers could be built on the site of a former quarry.

Honace Developments hopes to build 36 retirement apartments, five detached farmstead-style houses and a club house serving 104 timber holiday lodges on land off Robinson Road, Brightlingsea.

The 447 acre site includes a former gravel quarry, which the developer hopes to revitalise. Space would be set aside for glamping tents and tepees.

Glamping is a more luxurious form of camping, featuring upgraded facilities and a greater degree of comfort.

A report written in support of the application said: “Each glamping unit will be furnished with a toilet, kitchenette, cold running water, a wood-burning stove for heating and cooking, lounging and bedroom areas.”

A children’s playground would be built, together with boating jetties to allow for water-based activities and a man-made beach featuring artificial sand.

The resort would centre around a purpose-built administrative centre, which would serve tourists and visitors staying at the timber lodges.

The report added: “The variation in the design and arrangement of the timber lodges across the restored quarry are aimed at offering an outdoor leisure experience similar to a Center Parcs environment.”

Construction of the site would be expected to take between five and ten years.

The report concludes: “The redevelopment of the former quarry will make positive use of Tendring’s unique environmental assets like its countryside, coast and wildlife areas to promote outdoor leisure and adventure activities.”

Brightlingsea mayor Ben Smith said: “This is the chance to do something positive. Many sand or gravel workings end up closed and without any value.

“This has the potential to boost tourism and bring people to Brightlingsea. It could help our economy.

“It seems to have been handled professionally, they have consulted ahead of the application.”