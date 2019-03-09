At the moment we can travel to dozens of countries without a visa or driving permit.

But when Britain leaves the EU later this month, it is all set to to change.

Many people are holding off booking their week in the summer sun amid concerns about what happens next.

So we have put together everything you need to know.

Passports - do I need to renew?

The rules for travel to most countries in Europe change if the UK leaves the EU with no deal.

The Government has warned everyone travelling to Europe should have six months left on their passport from the date of arrival.

This applies for both adult and child passports.

If you renewed a passport before it expired, up to nine extra months may have been added to your new passport’s expiry date.

Any extra months on your passport over ten years may not count towards the six months that should be remaining for travel to most countries in Europe.

The new rules will apply to passports issued by the UK, Gibraltar, Guernsey, the Isle of Man and Jersey.

The new rules will apply for travel to and between countries in the Schengen area.

This includes:

Austria

Belgium

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

The new rules do not apply when travelling to Ireland.

Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus and Romania are not in the Schengen area but different rules may apply.

Driving abroad - is my licence enough?

If there is an EU exit deal, UK licence holders will be able to continue to drive in all EU and EEA countries using their UK driving licence.

In the event that there is no EU Exit deal, the government will seek to put in place new arrangements for EU and EEA countries to recognise UK driving licences when people are visiting,.

But in that time the type of international driving permit (IDP) that some countries outside the EU and EEA recognise will change.

From March 29, in the event that there is no EU Exit deal, you may need an IDP in addition to your UK driving licence to drive in EU and EEA countries.

If you hold a UK driving licence you should not need an IDP to drive in Ireland as Ireland does not currently require IDPs to be held by driving licence holders from non-EU countries.

Each IDP will cost £5.50 and the type you need will depend on which country you are travelling to. They will be available to buy from Post Offices and require a passport picture.

|You may need a 1949 IDP to drive in the following countries:

Cyprus

Iceland

Malta

Spain

You may need a 1968 IDP to drive in these countries:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Sweden

Will I need a visa to visit countries in the EU?

You will not need a visa but from 2021 you will need a document known as a ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorisation System).

The travel requirement is not just for the UK but for many non-EU countries.

It is expected to cost £6.50 and will last for three years before needing to be renewed.

It is the European version of the United States' $14 ESTA.