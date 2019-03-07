A YOUNG fossil hunter has created his own mini-museum in his bedroom after collecting more than 1,300 sharks’ teeth and fossils dating back 90 million years.

Noah Wiseman, who is ten and lives in Tenpenny Hill, Thorrington, has autism and mum Rachael Simpson said his hobby keeps him focused.

Noah, who is a pupil at St George’s Primary School in Great Bromley, is writing his own book on the fossils he has collected and also draws every find.

Rachael said: “He’s got high functioning autism and gets obsessed with things.

“His obsession don’t always stick, but this one he’s been doing for a couple of years.

“We go to different places every weekend - to the Naze at Walton, to Harwich, Felixstowe and Bawdsey on the Suffolk coast.

“Mostly he finds shark’s teeth. He has collected 1,300. He’s really good at finding them.

“He has been doing it at the same time as fossil hunts where children are struggling to find one. In the same time he would find 15.

“He’s found really pretty ammonites and lots of different fossils, left-handed whelks, a horse’s tooth and he found a really polished whale bone which is 47million years old.

“He found several arrow heads at Walton and spoke to experts who told him there was a settlement there.

“He’s taken some of his fossils to a museum in Colchester and they said it was 90 million years old.

“He’s got a huge display cabinet in his bedroom – it’s like a mini museum.”

Noah’s hobby keeps mum Rachael, dad, Rob, and little sister, Tulip, seven, busy almost every weekend.

Rachael added: “I’m glad that he doesn’t just want to play computer games.

“If he ever does go on a tablet computer it’s to research fossils and different places to go next.

“This keeps him outside and focused – it’s lovely for him to have that.”