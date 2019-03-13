A VEGAN wine and vinyl shop has expanded its drinks menu.

Winyl, which specialises in vegan and organic wine as well as vinyl records, has now launched a range of vegan beers for its customers.

The shop, based in South Street, Manningtree, was opened by Whilmari Swift and her partner Steve Tattam last October.

Owner Steve, 51, said: "Since we opened we have had a lot of interest in our vinyl and also the vegan and organic wines.

"We have also added some vegan beer as veganism is on the rise which has attracted quite a few people over and we also have Barn Farm juices for non drinkers."

The vegan beer the couple have launched is called La Pirata and it is a bottled craft beer from Barcelona.

Winyl also stocks vintage vinyl to play in store as well as new releases, classic re-issues, limited addition and coloured vinyl.

Steve, who lives in Dedham, said: "We have a songwriting circle on March 10 led by a proper musician and hopefully this will be a monthly feature with different musicians."

To find out more visit winyl.co.uk.