A GAMER from Holland-on-Sea took on the pros in a nationwide gaming competition.

Clacton Gazette apprentice Bill Price travelled to the Midlands to take part in a major E-sports FIFA computer games tournament in a bid to represent his favourite club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Bill said: “I didn’t know what to expect and I was incredibly nervous. All I wanted was to win one game.”

Bill qualified for the playoff tournament at Molineux Stadium after making it into the top 16 out of 2,000 entrants.

Many of those who made it to the finals were professional gamers.

Advancing through to the round of 16, Bill beat third-ranked player in the event 5-2.

Despite then falling in the quarter-finals 5-3, Bill was pleased to be invited to visit the pitch.

Bill, who was accompanied by his brother Harry, also got the chance to play a real game of football against professional freestyle footballers.

He added: “I have supported this club my whole life, so being able to do this meant a lot to me.

“We also got meet two Wolves players, Willy Boly and Adama Traore, as well as playing two versus two with professional football free-stylers.

“It was an unbelievable experience for me and my brother, it’s one that we will never forget.”