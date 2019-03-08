A WHAM tribute act wants to wake everyone up before they go-go for a fantastic live show in Clacton.

The Westcliff Theatre is welcoming The Best of Wham to the stage next Friday.

The performance will feature the best of George, Andrew, Pepsi and Shirlie with sensational vocals, choreography, costumes and a live band.

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley formed Wham 37 years ago and it proved to be one of the most successful groups of the 1980s.

In four short years Wham sold more than 28 million records, topping the charts with three albums, four number one singles and eleven top ten hits.

Their top tracks include Wake Me up Before you Go, Careless Whisper, Club Tropicana, I’m Your Man and Last Christmas.

A Westcliff theatre spokesman said: “This fun-loving, vibrant, megamix tribute to the pop sensation of the 80s will be loved by young guns of all ages, so come along to the Club Tropicana.

“Their impact and influence on the 80s era and music today really cannot be over emphasised.

“The Best of Wham show includes all those hits, a few B side favourites and a couple of early George Michael bonus songs.”

Michael and Ridgeley met at Bushey Meads School, in Bushey, near Watford as youngsters.

The two at first performed in a short-lived ska band called the Executive, alongside former school friends.

When this group split, the pair eventually formed Wham, signing with Innervision Records.

Michael was the front man, composer, producer, lead singer and occasional instrumentalist.

The tribute group is performing in Clacton on Friday, March 15, from 7.30pm.

Tickets are £23.50 per person.

To book or find out more visit westcliffclacton.co.uk.