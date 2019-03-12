A MUM has started a new venture so parents can have better access to playgroups.

Samantha Welham, from St Osyth, was inspired to launch Playful Parties after having son George, two, and daughter Grace, one.

She organises both parties and “stay and play” sessions in Colchester, Clacton and Harwich.

She said: “Having two young children myself I always find it hard to find things to do in the week.

“There are playgroups but a lot of them are early, from 9am until 11am.

“Normally at this time I’m rushed off my feet with breakfast, bathing and napping routines.

“I want to try a widen the range of times for mums so they have more of a choice.

“I am looking at opening a few playgroups from 1pm until 2.30pm so people can come before the school picking up run.

“If all goes well I will be looking at possibly having a group in the evening or at weekends for the working parents.”

Parents can come along and chat with a cup of tea while their children socialise with others.

The second arm of her new company is supplying party equipment such as toddler bouncy castles, soft play ball pits and toys for children under six years old.

Her husband Charlie is also helping out with the business.

To find out more about venues and availability contact 07738 624958 or email playfulparties@yahoo.com.