A CHARITY which cares for terminally ill patients is hoping to make Clacton a sea of daffodils by appealing for volunteers to collect donations.

Marie Curie needs volunteers to give up two hours of their time to hand out the charity’s daffodil pins in return for donations.

The charity provides care to patients nearing the end of their lives, as well as offering support to their families.

Sarah Millerick, community fundraiser for East Essex, said: “Volunteering just two hours of your time at a collection near you means that you are raising money to help make sure more dying people get the care and support they need at the end of their lives.

“What’s more, collecting is lots of fun, you can do it on your own or with friends, and Marie Curie will support you from the moment you sign up.”

Volunteer Dee Northrop added: “I collect every year for the Great Daffodil Appeal.

“It is a fun and easy way to get involved in your community, whilst at the same time knowing you are making a big difference to families facing the toughest of times.”

To volunteer visit mariecurie.org.uk/collect or call Sarah on 07540 675398.