A PREPARATORY school in Frinton is set to welcome its new headteacher.

Philippa Mathews will be taking over St Philomena’s Catholic School, at the beginning of the summer term.

St Philomena’s, the only independent school in Tendring, will be open to visitors on Thursday March 21, from 9.30am to 11.30am.

A spokesman said: “Mrs Mathews is looking forward to working in her own parish and within the community which has always been her home.

“Mrs Mathews will be there to welcome prospective parents, chat about her vision for the future of the school and explain why she is so delighted to have the opportunity to join a school which sets high expectations for all pupils, achieves excellent academic results and has a wonderful family atmosphere.

Former head Barbara McKeown retired at the end of autumn.