CLACTON MP Giles Watling has told small business owners he will be calling on the Government to do more to support them.

Mr Watling spoke to traders and businesses at the Tendring Business Briefing, organised by Jamesons Accountants and Ellisons Solicitors, at Frinton Golf Club on Friday.

The event was designed to bring business owners from the district together for networking and discussion sessions.

Mr Watling said 2,240 businesses in the Clacton constituency are classed as small or medium enterprises (SMEs) - more than 99 per cent of the total number.

Speaking after the session, Mr Watling said: “Small and medium enterprises, like those we see predominantly in the Clacton constituency, account for 48 per cent of all UK economic output by businesses, so we must do all we can to support them and, of course, we must not forget the large businesses that account for the other 52 per cent.

“The Government has already done so much to support business by promoting exports, providing £5.5 billion of finance to SMEs, and taking 600,000 small firms out of paying business rates altogether.

“This far-sighted strategy has also provided a much needed boost to our business community. As part of this the corporation tax rates have reduced from 21 per cent in 2010 to 17 per cent by 2020 but we need to do more.

“That is why events like this are so valuable, as they allow me to relay the concerns of business to Westminster, which I will do in coming days.”