RESIDENTS are sprucing up their village by installing new signs welcoming people as they enter their village.

Holland Residents’ Association chairman Verity Coulthard and committee member for highways, Jon Tilbury, are pleased that a replacement gateway sign has been installed in Marine Parade East.

The association has been working with Tendring Council to replace the faded signs announcing arrival in Holland-on-Sea to walkers, cyclists and motorists.

Jon said the association purchased new signs and painted the signposts while the council removed the old sign and fitted the new one.

He added: “We wish to improve the area – and changing the signs that welcome people to Holland-on-Sea is a good place to start.

“The existing signs are worn out and do not portray a good picture of our village. One by one, we will replace these signs.

“By replacing the signs and giving the posts a couple of licks of paint, we are making a difference.”

The association has now started work on replacing the sign near Lyndhurst Road.

Mrs Coulthard said: “The signs have been neglected for so long however working with Tendring Council, plus a kind donation received to purchase the signs and paint and Jon volunteering to paint the sign posts, we have a sense of achievement.

“It is hoped that local residents will adopt these signs and give them a quick wipe with a cloth every once in a while.

“Council budgets are getting tighter and tighter and by collaboration we can help keep expenditure to a minimum. The association is always pleased to receive residents’ ideas on how we can continue to improve the area where we live.”