PLANS for a 950-home development in Clacton will again go before planners next week.

Tendring Council has already approved Persimmon Homes’ plans for the scheme at Rouses Farm, in St Johns Road – subject to a legal agreement being completed.

The scheme also includes a new primary school, healthcare facility, shops and a community centre.

A report said the planning committee agreed a three-month extension of time to March 1 to enable further negotiation on economic viability and a number of legal drafting matters to be concluded.

But it added: “Unfortunately, it has not been possible to finalise the Section 106 agreement within the extended time period as the landowners and developers still have unresolved concerns about economic viability.”

The concerns include Brexit and rising build costs.

The report added: “It is council policy to seek 30 per cent affordable housing on large development sites in line with the emerging Local Plan policy.

“But where there is genuine evidence to question the viability of a development, a lower level of affordable housing can be negotiated and agreed.

“Viability consultants have already provided independent advice on the viability of the development and what a justifiable level of affordable housing could be.

“However, the landowners and developers have asked that this be re-examined in light of their particular concerns.

“There also remain a number of legal points within the Section 106 agreement that remain the subject of negotiation.”

The Rouses Farm site is allocated for major residential and mixed-use development in the council’s emerging Local Plan.

The council is relying on the site as part of its five-year housing supply calculations.

Council planning officers must now go back to the planning committee to request a further three-month extension to complete the negotiations with the developer.

A decision on the request for extra time will be made at a meeting of Tendring Council’s planning committee at Weeley Council Chambers on Tuesday, March 12.