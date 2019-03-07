SPEEDBOAT killer Jack Shepherd could face extradition after an official request was submitted by UK authorities.

Shepherd, 31, remains a prisoner at the maximum security Gldani jail, in Georgia, following a ten-month stint on the run.

He was convicted of the manslaughter by gross negligence of 24-year-old Charlotte Brown when his speedboat flipped during a champagne-fuelled ride on the Thames.

Shepherd has spent his time in custody fighting extradition to Britain, claiming his life would be in danger if he is forced to return.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed it had prepared a request which has been sent to Georgian authorities by the Home Office.

A court hearing on the extradition is expected to start this week.

Ms Brown, from Clacton, was on a first date with Shepherd in December 2015 when the speedboat overturned.

Graham Brown, her father, took to social media to talk of the family’s ongoing pain as they marked her 28th birthday last week.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday to my daughter Charlotte - always remembered never forgotten, missed every day.

“Did not know it was possible to feel so much pain.”

Shepherd, who worked as a web designer, was convicted of manslaughter at the Old Bailey and sentenced to six years imprisonment in his absence.

While on the run, he contacted his lawyers to appeal against the conviction.

Irakli Chilingarashvili, head of the International Department of the Prosecutors Office of Georgia, said he is confident the extradition will go ahead.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: “We will do our best to finalise this case successfully and to give the possibility to our UK colleagues to bring this person before justice in the United Kingdom.”

Shepherd is said to be keen to explain his actions on the night of Ms Brown’s death to her grieving family.

In a note to his victim’s family, obtained by The Sun, Shepherd said: “I want more than anything to talk to Charlotte’s family.

“I wish that I had ignored the police and lawyers and spoken to you three years ago. To look you in the eye and explain everything that happened that tragic evening.

“From TV I have learned that you suspect it was something else than an accident. I cannot imagine how it feels to have that suspicion.

“I hope that from our meeting you will be able to understand better how your daughter lost her life.”

The family said he had that chance during his trial.