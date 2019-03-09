COUNCIL bosses are recruiting a new anti-social patrol officer in a bid to tackle street drinkers and troublemakers in Clacton town centre.

Tendring Council hopes the move will make Clacton a more “enjoyable and welcoming” place to visit.

The idea was one of several under consideration, including providing a dedicated area for street drinkers, as part of efforts to combat the increase in recent years of street-drinking in the town square.

The council is now advertising a two-year fixed-term post, which comes with a salary of between £23,866 and £26,470 a year.

The authority said: “We are looking to recruit a robust and motivated individual to undertake the role of anti-social behaviour patrol officer in Clacton town centre.

“A key part of the role will be to take enforcement action against all types of anti-social behaviour in the town centre and to enforce the Public Spaces Protection Order.

“This could include issuing penalty notices or fines, taking statements and preparing evidence for court.”

Those applying should have knowledge and experience of undertaking enforcement and “dealing with difficult and challenging situations”.

It is hoped the officer will work alongside Clacton’s Police Community Support Officers to target criminal behaviour.

Officers who patrol in the town are already accredited to issue fixed penalty notices for anti-social behaviour, but it is hoped the new dedicated role will have a bigger impact in problem areas.

A spokesman for the council previously said the patrol officers will be the authority’s “eyes and ears” in the town and will work to address anti-social behaviour, including using enforcement powers when necessary.

A crackdown in Clacton last summer, funded by £20,000 of council and police cash, saw a 29 per cent reduction in anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

The district council is also looking at how it can better use CCTV cameras to target traders who sell alcohol to customers who are already drunk.

The closing date for applications for the new role is March 17.