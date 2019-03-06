QUEUES are building on the A12 and across Colchester after a crash between a car and a motorbike at a busy junction.

The crash was on the London-bound carriageway of the road at the Stanway and Eight Ash Green junction.

Police are on the scene.

Traffic is building and queues are as far back to the Ardleigh Interchange junction.

It is believed a car and a motorcycle were involved.

There are delays across Colchester this morning following the accident with heavy traffic on Ipswich Road and surrounding areas.

