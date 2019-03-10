CHOCOHOLICS rejoice as your dream job may very well be available.

Cadbury's parent company Mondelez International are advertising a vacancy as a chocolate taster.

The confectionary giants also own Oreo and Milka so there's plenty to satisfy the lucky sweet-toothed tester once they are selected.

What what would I be doing?

There seems to be no catch and the job is what you would imagine - eating chocolate all day.

It also appears full training will be given to be able fully appreciate the subtle flavours in different chocolates.

In the job advert, Mondelez said: "You will work alongside approximately 11 chocolate tasters and a panel leader.

"Sharing opinions and collaborating with others to reach an agreement on taste.

"No experience is required as full training will be provided to develop your taste buds and the specific vocabulary required to communicate your opinions."

Is the job full-time?

You can have too much of a good thing and as a result, the job is understandably part-time.

The advertised shift patterns are:

Tuesday-Thursday – 12.15pm-2.45pm

Monday-Thursday – 3pm-5pm

Monday-Thursday – 10am-12pm

What are the main responsibilities?

Be able to taste chocolate products and give objective and honest feedback

Work within a team of panelists to share opinions and collaborate to reach an agreement on taste

Use a clearly defined vocabulary to describe products and aid in the discrimination between products

Be consistent in the results given

Know the ethical and legal compliance responsibilities of the position; raise questions and concerns when faced with an ethical or compliance issue; apply integrity in all aspects of professional conduct

Where is the job based?

Unfortunately the job is in Wokingham, Berkshire, so you're going to have to relocate to take this one on.

It all depends how dedicated you are to the promise of being paid to eat chocolate.

What are they looking for?

A passion for confectionary and taste buds for detection

Honesty when it comes to giving opinion

Eager to try new inventive products

A communicative personality to build great relationships with your panel

A firm grasp of the English Language

How can I apply?

Applications for the chocolate taster role can be made on Mondelez’s website which can be found by clicking here.