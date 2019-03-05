OFFICERS are appealing for information after a van struck a pensioner and her dog.

The crash happened just before 3.40pm yesterday, in Arnold Grove, Clacton.

A woman, aged in her 70s, was walking her Bichon Frise when the pair were struck by a white Vauxhall Combo CDTI van.

An Essex Police spokesman said their injuries are not believed to be serious.

A 22-year-old man, from Clacton, was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop following an accident and remains in custody.

The spokesman said: "We are keen to speak to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers to record their accounts.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting the incident number 799 of 04/03.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers in complete confidence on 0800 555 111."