MOST parents will only only ever watch their children fly the nest once.

It is a time of mixed emotions, when pride and optimism mingle uncomfortably with feelings of fear and loss.

As a foster carer of almost 20 years, Daryl Colclough has bid a fond farewell to more than 140 children.

Together with husband Alan, Daryl, 60, has nurtured dozens of babies, children and teenagers.

They have changed countless young lives for the better.

It is a challenging job, but also an immensely rewarding one.

Daryl, from Clacton, said: “In my opinion if you give a loving, caring home to a child, there is nothing better you can do.

“When you start, you try not to get too attached, but if you don’t get attached, you can’t do the job.

“It’s a Catch 22. Thankfully there are a lot of support groups you can attend, you will get to know a lot of fellow foster carers who have all been through the same thing.”

There are now 1,070 children in foster care across Essex and this number is on the rise.

Essex County Council says the rate of children leaving care has slowed down, bringing the need to recruit foster carers into sharp focus.

Foster carers are needed for children of all ages and abilities, be it for a few days, months or, in some cases, for years until the child reaches adulthood.

Carers can be married, single or living with a partner.

Daryl is keen to highlight the vigorous training programme Essex County Council has put in place for carers.

Children in need of foster care are often going through a tremendously difficult time in their lives.

“Some children come to us and they can be extremely challenging. They don’t want to be here, they want to be at home,” she said.

“But we work through that and we train an awful lot with Essex social services to be able to handle this. There is an excellent training programme in place.

“You have to be patient, you have to be considerate and understanding. You have to be able to look at where they are coming from.

“Often as far as they are concerned, they have been taken from their homes and it can be really scary for them.

“We desperately need more foster carers.”

The council offers competitive fees to carers, which depend on the age of the child.

Carers of children over the age of 16 will typically receive £479 per week.

Daryl has never regretted taking on the role.

She said: “It is very rewarding to see a young child develop and become more confident.

“We’ve looked after quite a few children and most of them we do hear back from.”

She added: “Every single child is different when it comes to the age of children you can look after

“When we started, we started with babies and as we got older, we found the children we looked after also got older.

“It depends on what works in your home and what behaviour you can handle.”

Daryl describes the “best outcome” for a child in the system as finding permanent adoptive parents.

Until then, she is there to act as an unending well of love and care for forgotten children.

“We go on the premise that you are caring for someone else’s child,” she said.

“You can’t lose sight of that.

“When they do move on, you have to realise you have done the best you can to help them.

“It is an amazing thing to do, to be able to give a child a chance.”

For more information on fostering, visit essexadoptionandfostering.co.uk/fostering.