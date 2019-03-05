A PROLIFIC shoplifter has been banned from every shop in Clacton town centre for five years.

Richard Rossiter, 40, from Clacton, has been given a Criminal Behaviour Order prohibiting him from entering any commercial or retail premises within the town.

The order was made after Rossiter, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to seven counts of theft from a shop.

He also admitted an assault in Clacton between September 20 and October 26 last year.

The Criminal Behaviour Order was applied for following his sentence and was put into place on February 20 when Rossiter appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court.

Insp Darren Deex, from Tendring's Community Policing Team, said: "Richard Rossiter has been a prolific offender within Clacton's retail community and has caused problems for local businesses.

"This Criminal Behaviour Order will not only prevent him from entering any shops in the town centre until 2024.

"But if he breaches these conditions, he be put before the court again.”

Town centre traders welcomed the move and called for further orders to be applied to shoplifters.

Graham Webb, chairman of the Clacton Town Partnership, said: "Town centre shops are struggling enough at the moment without having to worry about shoplifting.

"Anything that helps businesses in terms of security or tackling bad behaviour is very welcome.

"Without a doubt, we would welcome similar orders for other offenders targeting the town centre."