Easter can fall anytime between March 22 and April 25.

This year is a 'late' one, with Easter Sunday falling on Sunday, April 21.

Good Friday is therefore Friday, April 19 and Easter Monday is Monday, April 22.

So when do schools break up for Easter?

Schools usually break up for two weeks for Easter holiday.

So they break up on Friday, April 5, and go back on Easter Tuesday, April 23 - which is also St George's Day in England.

With the weekends and the bank holiday, that stretches the holiday to 17 days.

Dates can vary from school to school, so be sure to check.

Who sets the Easter date?

In Western Christianity, Easter Sunday must always follow the first full moon after the spring equinox.

Easter celebrates the death and resurrection of Jesus.

Easter will not fall in March again until 2024.