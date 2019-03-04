A number of products have been recalled by retailers amid concerns they contain milk.

Morrisons is recalling its Chinese Takeaway Chicken Curry and Sweet and Sour Chicken and Chinese Takeaway Chicken in Black Bean Sauce and Sweet and Sour Chicken.

The products with use by dates of March 4, 5 and 6 did not specify they contained milk.

This means the products could pose a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk.

The Morrisons notice said: "If you suffer from an allergy or intolerance to milk please do not consume these product s and return them to your nearest store for a full refund. We don't need a receipt.

"No other products or date codes of these products are affected by this issue.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety."

Aldi has also recalled Dark Chocolate Chips made by Create a Cake Home Bake due to concerns over milk.

The notice said: "Our supplier, Food Innovations, has undertaken a recall for the above products due to the presence of milk.

"Any customers with an allergy or intolerance to milk are requested not to eat the product. Customers can return this product to the nearest store, where a full refund will be given.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your cooperation."

Waitrose has also recalled chocolate items over concerns they contain milk which was not specified on the label.

The recall is for the Waitrose Cooks' Ingredients - Dark Chocolate Chunks 100 g and Waitrose Cooks' Ingredients - Dark Chocolate Chips 100 g.

The notice said: "As a precautionary measure we are recalling the above product as some packs contain milk which is not declared on the packaging.

"Any customers who have an allergy to milk should not consume this product and return it to Waitrose for a refund.

"Please contact our Customer Care team on 0800 188 881. We apologise for any inconvenience caused"