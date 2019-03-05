WORRIED residents fear their cars will be destroyed after a spate of arson attacks left several vehicles torched.

Firefighters were called out three times in one week after cars and a moped were set ablaze in Boxted Avenue, Clacton.

Crews were first called at 4.21am last Tuesday after arsonists set a moped on fire.

At around 5.21am on Thursday, crews were again called after a Audi A3 and Ford Focus were destroyed

At 4.37am on Sunday, firefighters were on hand for a third time after an abandoned Vauxhall Mokka went up in smoke.

One resident, who has lived in the road for 26 years, said: “At around 4am in the morning I got up to have a cigarette and heard a van door shut.

“I already knew there had been fires earlier in the week.

“I couldn’t smell anything, but I looked out the front and saw a car on fire directly opposite our house. I rang the fire brigade as it was fully alight and I could hear banging and popping sounds.

“The fire woke a lot of people up.

“I have a car out there which I really rely on, but now I’m waking up and wondering whether I’m about to find it on fire.

“It looks like they had poured petrol on pillows and stuck them under the cars.”

A neighbour said her son’s car had been torched during the spree.

She said: “The Ford Focus is my son’s car, we didn’t hear or see anything.

“He was hoping to sell it, but it has been destroyed.”

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said: “I’ve lived here for seven years and I can’t say we’ve seen anything like this.

“I don’t have a car, but we don’t want to see fires right outside our homes.

“There is always a danger to life.

“Some sick person is going around torching cars and I can’t understand why.”

An Essex Police spokesman said: “We are investigating after three vehicles were damaged by a fire in Boxted Avenue. We are treating it as arson.

“If you have information please call us on 101 quoting incident 120 of February 28 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”